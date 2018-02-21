English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man City and Wigan Charged by FA for Failing to Control Players
Manchester City and Wigan Athletic have been charged for failing to control their players during Monday's FA Cup fifth round match in which the third-tier side pulled off a huge shcok by winning 1-0 at the DW Stadium.
Manchester City fans throw advertising boarding as they clash with police officers after the match against Wigan. (Reuters)
Manchester City and Wigan Athletic have been charged for failing to control their players during Monday's FA Cup fifth round match in which the third-tier side pulled off a huge shcok by winning 1-0 at the DW Stadium.
Players from both teams were involved in a clash after City midfielder Fabian Delph was sent off in the 45th minute for a sliding challenge on Max Power. The clubs have until Friday to respond to the FA charge.
Wigan beat the runaway Premier League leaders with a late goal from talismanic striker Will Grigg.
Both clubs have also been asked for their observations regarding the crowd trouble at the end of the game and have until Feb. 20 to respond.
British media reported that City's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero would not face any disciplinary action over his post-match confrontation with a fan.
Wigan said they will conduct a full investigation after some ugly scenes following the final whistle, with missiles thrown and fans hurling advertising boards onto the pitch.
"Whilst we appreciate that the vast majority of supporters who ran onto the pitch did so spontaneously to celebrate a famous victory, we were disappointed with the action of a minority of supporters who acted in an inappropriate manner," Wigan chief executive Jonathan Jackson said in a statement.
"Player and staff safety is of paramount importance and we will conduct a full investigation.
"However, it is important to not let the actions of a few supporters detract from an incredible night at the DW Stadium. A special atmosphere was created by both sets of supporters and the match was yet another memorable day in the history of Wigan Athletic."
Wigan, who will next host Southampton in the quarter-finals, beat City 1-0 in the 2013 FA Cup final and knocked them out in the sixth round of the competition the following season.
Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
