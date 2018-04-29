English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man City Close in On Points Record With 4-1 Win at West Ham
Manchester City secured a comfortable 4-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday to move within two of the Premier League's single-season points record
Reuters
Manchester City secured a comfortable 4-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday to move within two of the Premier League's single-season points record.
PFA Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane got City -- already confirmed as Premier League champions two weeks ago -- up and running in the 13th minute, as his strike from the edge of the penalty area was deflected in by Patrice Evra.
Former City defender Pablo Zabaleta then put through his own net 14 minutes later to score City's 100th Premier League goal of the season, before Aaron Cresswell curled home a 42nd minute free kick to get West Ham back in it.
Second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho made sure of the win, leaving West Ham just three points above the relegation zone in 15th.
City's tally of 102 goals for the season is one off Chelsea's Premier League record set in 2009-10. They have 93 points, two short of the Premier League record which was also set by Chelsea in 2004-2005.
Also Watch
PFA Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane got City -- already confirmed as Premier League champions two weeks ago -- up and running in the 13th minute, as his strike from the edge of the penalty area was deflected in by Patrice Evra.
Former City defender Pablo Zabaleta then put through his own net 14 minutes later to score City's 100th Premier League goal of the season, before Aaron Cresswell curled home a 42nd minute free kick to get West Ham back in it.
Second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho made sure of the win, leaving West Ham just three points above the relegation zone in 15th.
City's tally of 102 goals for the season is one off Chelsea's Premier League record set in 2009-10. They have 93 points, two short of the Premier League record which was also set by Chelsea in 2004-2005.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU