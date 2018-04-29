GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Man City Close in On Points Record With 4-1 Win at West Ham

Manchester City secured a comfortable 4-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday to move within two of the Premier League's single-season points record

Reuters

Updated:April 29, 2018, 9:31 PM IST
Manchester City secured a comfortable 4-1 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday to move within two of the Premier League's single-season points record.

PFA Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane got City -- already confirmed as Premier League champions two weeks ago -- up and running in the 13th minute, as his strike from the edge of the penalty area was deflected in by Patrice Evra.

Former City defender Pablo Zabaleta then put through his own net 14 minutes later to score City's 100th Premier League goal of the season, before Aaron Cresswell curled home a 42nd minute free kick to get West Ham back in it.

Second-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho made sure of the win, leaving West Ham just three points above the relegation zone in 15th.

City's tally of 102 goals for the season is one off Chelsea's Premier League record set in 2009-10. They have 93 points, two short of the Premier League record which was also set by Chelsea in 2004-2005.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
