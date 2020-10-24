Manchester City Endure Worst Start to Premier League Campaign in 6 Years as They Draw 1-1 at West Ham

Manchester City are enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side needed substitute Phil Foden’s second-half strike, after bringing down Joao Cancelo’s cross on the turn, to rescue a point.

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonios overhead kick in the 18th minute.

With both sides on eight points after five games, West Ham are above City on goal difference.