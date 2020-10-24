News18 Logo

Manchester City Endure Worst Start to Premier League Campaign in 6 Years as They Draw 1-1 at West Ham

Manchester City drew with West Ham United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Premier League: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City dropped more points after a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Manchester City are enduring their worst start to a Premier League season in six years after being held 1-1 by West Ham on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s side needed substitute Phil Foden’s second-half strike, after bringing down Joao Cancelo’s cross on the turn, to rescue a point.

Fresh from grabbing a draw at Tottenham on Sunday, West Ham took the lead through Michail Antonios overhead kick in the 18th minute.

With both sides on eight points after five games, West Ham are above City on goal difference.


