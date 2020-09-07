SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Man City's Mahrez, Laporte Test Positive For COVID-19

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

City said in a statement that both players did not display any symptoms and are currently self-isolating in line with protocols established by the Premier League and the British government.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season,” City said.

The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who failed to defend their title last season after finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool, begin their campaign with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept. 21.

  • First Published: September 7, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
