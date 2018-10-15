Man City's Pep Guardiola Professes Love for Italy, Open to Coaching in Serie A

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he loves Italy and tries to visit the country as often as he can because he enjoys their lifestyle.Guardiola, who has previously coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich, led City to the Premier League title in 2017/18."I come to Italy often, when I can, because I love this country. I've got a lot of friends here. The Catalans and Spaniards are very similar to the people here -- it's a nice life, there's the sun, and we like to enjoy or lives," Guardiola told reporters in Italy.He even seemed open to the idea of coaching a side in Italy one day."Why not?" he said during a panel discussion with Arrigo Sacchi and Carlo Ancelotti when the question of managing a Serie A side was put to him."After my experience at Barcelona, who would have thought I'd go to Munich and Germany? Yet that happened."I overcame the arduous challenge of learning German, so everything is possible. I've coached in Spain, in Germany and now in England, so why couldn't I coach in Italy? I don't know what the future holds for me, but the food's good here."Guardiola has previously played in Italy for Brescia and Roma and he admitted that it was his time spent in the country during his playing career that made it feel like home.His current contract with Premier League champions City runs till 2021.