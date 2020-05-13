Man Confuses Sania Mirza's Trousers With Sanitizer; Tennis Star Shares Hilarious TikTok Video

Little did Kozhikode, Kerala residents Bineesh MK and cousin Jobin Lohi know that their cheeky attempt on TikTok will go viral when they had decided to make a video using Tennis star Sania Mirza's name.

Not only is their video being circulated on different social media platforms now; but the Tennis player herself shared their video in good spirit.



A young man can be seen entering a shop with a list in his hands. When he hands the list over to the shopkeeper, the latter is baffled at one of the items listed. In Malayalam, the shopkeeper asks the customer what he means by 'Sania Mirza's trousers'.

The man informs that his father has written the list. The shopkeeper then explains that what he actually meant was sanitizer and not Sania Mirza's trousers.

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has been going viral across platforms. Sania saw the video clip on Twitter and shared it with laughing emoticons.

According to a report by the Times of India, Bineesh and Jobin had second thoughts about using the full name of the star player. But by then the clip was already a hit on social media. Speaking to the portal, Bineesh said, "We are happy that she(Sania) … appreciated the humour”".

Talking of the thought behind the video, Bineesh, who works in the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, said that they wanted to create awareness among the local people about hand sanitizers.

"Many in our village had heard about hand sanitizers only after the recent COVID-19 outbreak", so they wanted to spread awareness in the garb of fun.

