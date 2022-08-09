In a freakish accident, a man was unfortunately killed at a Highland Games event in the Netherlands. According to the New York Post, the incident took place on Sunday (August 7) at Geldrop castle where the individual came for a visit. The 65-year-old was roaming the castle when the 22-pound metal ball thrown by a competitor at the tournament went over the wall and struck him.

A trauma helicopter and other emergency services sent to the scene were unable to save the man, police said, adding that they are investigating the incident.

“The pendulum dropped, we saw the ball go over the hedge and then we heard a woman screaming very loudly. It wasn’t a spectator… so he didn’t see the ball coming at all,” a witness was quoted as saying by the Post:

The identity of the tourist has not been revealed. The emergency services attempted CPR but he couldn’t be revived, according to the Brabant Police.

The sporting event was cancelled after the tragic incident, the Post report said.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the Highland Games, originally, were athletic meetings carried out in the Scottish Highlands. The games originated in impromptu competitions at clan assemblies summoned by the chiefs for hunting, military exercises and the conduct of clan business generally, it further said.

A rebellion in 1745 put an end to these gatherings. The modern Scottish athletic games started 90 years later. There are currently about 40 major meetings and gatherings in Scotland alone.

The hammer throw is a traditional feature of the games since ancient times.

