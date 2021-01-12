Man United and Liverpool To Meet in 4th Round Of FA Cup

Manchester United was drawn to host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup, pitting English soccer’s two biggest teams against each other.

Another highlight of Monday’s draw was sixth-tier Chorley, which stunned second-tier Derby in the third round on Saturday, getting a home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers of the Premier League.

Manchester City and Tottenham were also given away matches against lower-division sides. City will take on fourth-tier Cheltenham and Tottenham plays Wycombe, which is in last place in the second-tier Championship.

Defending champion Arsenal must travel to the winner of the third-round match between Southampton and Shrewsbury, a date for which has yet to be decided.

The fourth round takes place on Jan. 23-24.

The draw for the fifth round was also made, with United or Liverpool set to host either Doncaster or the winner of Monday’s third-round match between fifth-tier Stockport and West Ham.