Manchester United Women Bolster Attack With US Internationals Tobin Heath and Christen Press

Manchester United Women have signed United States forwards Tobin Heath and Christen Press on one-year deals, the Women’s Super League club said on Wednesday.

Heath, who has spent the past seven seasons with National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Portland Thorns, has made 168 appearances for the U.S., helping them win the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

The 32-year-old is a double Olympic gold medallist who was also shortlisted for the 2019 women’s Ballon d’Or.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world,” Heath told the club’s website.

“I have big ambitions for this season and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter.”

United later announced the signing of Press on a similar deal.

The 31-year-old striker, capped 138 times by the national team, has been with NWSL side Utah Royals since 2018.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year,” Press said.

United opened their 2020-21 WSL season with a 1-1 draw against champions Chelsea on Sunday.

The transfer window closes on Thursday.