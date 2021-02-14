Man United Damages Title Hopes With 1-1 Draw At West Brom

WEST BROMWICH, England: Manchester United damaged its title hopes after being held 1-1 by West Bromwich Albion in a scrappy Premier League clash on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaers comeback kings fell short on the road and, having been top just 19 days ago, second-place United now trails Manchester City by seven points. City also has a game in hand.

Mbaye Diagne got West Brom off to a dream start after just 80 seconds before United drew level through Bruno Fernandes stunning effort.

Harry Maguire had a last-gasp header superbly turned on to a post by Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Having won all of its previous seven away league matches in which United conceded first, Solskjaer will be frustrated by his sides poor response in this costly draw at the Hawthorns.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports