Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire on Trial for Assault in Greece

Manchester United's Harry Maguire (Photo Credit: AP)

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, is not expected to be present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros.

ATHENS, Greece: Court officials in Greece say Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has been found guilty of assault at a trial Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros. He was found guilty of assault, swearing in public, and attempting to bribe a police officer.

Two other defendants were also found guilty on similar charges before the court called a recess to decide on sentencing. None of the three defendants were present at the trial held under fast-track procedures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

