Man United Fans Storm on Old Trafford Pitch and Protest Ahead of Liverpool Match

Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club gathered on the Old Trafford pitch ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.
The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club’s failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month.
The club was bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in 2005. Although it has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, the Glazers retain majority ownership
Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry
LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam