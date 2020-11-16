Manchester United Defender Alex Telles Cleared For Brazil's Game Against Uruguay

Brazil defender Alex Telles will be travelling to Uruguay for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier after testing negative for COVID-19 , the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Monday.

The 27-year old left-back, who joined Manchester United in October, had reportedly tested positive over the weekend.

“After a negative result in his last test, Alex Telles will travel with the squad to Uruguay,” the CBF said in a statement.

Manchester United were aware of the reports that Telles had tested positive and said their medical staff would assess the player on his return to England later this week.

Brazil beat Bolivia and Peru in October and overcame Venezuela 1-0 last week to top the South American group with nine points after three games.