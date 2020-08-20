SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Manchester United, Manchester City Will Not Play in First Weekend of Premier League: Report

Premier League will not see Manchester United (L) and Manchester City in its first weekend. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Premier League will not see Manchester United (L) and Manchester City in its first weekend. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United and Manchester City have been exempted from the first weekend of Premier League after their European commitments.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 4:25 AM IST
Manchester United and Manchester City will not be required to compete in the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following their European commitments this past season, the Times newspaper has said.

Man City’s season came to an end on Aug. 15 with a 3-1 defeat by Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Man United’s season concluded following their Europa League semi-final loss to Sevilla a day later.

The Premier League season is set to begin on Sept. 12 and with teams requiring at least a 30-day break before their first match, City and United will likely play their opening game the following week, the Times said.

However, Wolverhampton Wanderers, who were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Aug. 11 — 32 days before the start of the new season — will be required to play on the opening weekend.

City ended the 2019-20 season in second place, 15 points ahead of third-placed United.

