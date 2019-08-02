Take the pledge to vote

Manav Thakkar Stars as U Mumba Beat RP-SG Mavericks in Ultimate Table Tennis

Ultimate Table Tennis 2019: Manav Thakkar won five sets for U Mumba as they got a thrilling 9-6 win over Manika Batra's RP-SG Mavericks.

August 2, 2019
Manav Thakkar Stars as U Mumba Beat RP-SG Mavericks in Ultimate Table Tennis
Manav Thakkar won both the mixed doubles and men's singles for U Mumba TT. (Photo Credit: UTT)
New Delhi: India's rising star Manav Thakkar produced a fine effort to pull U Mumba from the brink of defeat and hand his side a thrilling 9-6 victory over RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata in the Ultimate Table Tennis League at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Down 2-4 after the first two matches -- the women's singles and men's singles -- Manav and world no.11 Doo Hoi Kem clinched three points in mixed doubles against RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata to set up U Mumba's second win in the tournament.

Even in the mixed doubles tie, U Mumba were trailing 0-7 in the first set but a series of attacking shots from Manav got them going, turning the tide and giving them a golden point set.

In the next two sets, they were right on top, stunning Sanil Shetty and Matilda Ekholm 11-6, 11-7.

Manav was in his elements in the crucial reverse men's singles encounter, getting the better of Sanil Shetty 2-1.

U Mumba needed just one point going into the final match, but Sutirtha Mukherjee did one better, surprising Manika Batra 2-1 to give her side a massive win.

Earlier, RP-SG began on a positive note with Sweden's Matilda shocking Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem 2-1.

Matilda dominated the first set, easily winning it 11-5. Hoi Kem played to her potential in the next for a dominant 11-3 win. The two matched each other shot for shot in the decider before Matilda outwitted Hoi Kem 11-8.

In the men's singles encounter, German paddler Benedikt Duda consolidated RP-SG's score, pocketing a crucial golden point win over Kirill Gerassimenko in the first set.

In the second, however, he failed to make the best of a 7-3 advantage and ended up losing on golden point. Duda went on to win the final set 11-7 to make it 4-2 for RP-SG.

Then Manav came in the fray and looked on top of his game in both the mixed doubles and return men's singles to almost clinch the tie for U Mumba.

RESULTS:

Women's Singles: Doo Hoi Kem lost to Matilda Ekholm 1-2 (5-11, 11-3, 8-11)

Men's Singles: Kirill Gerassimenko lost to Benedikt Duda 1-2 (10-11, 11-10, 7-11)

Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar/Doo Hoi Kem bt Sanil Shetty/Matilda Ekholm 3-0 (11-10, 11-6, 11-7)

Men's Singles: Manav Thakkar beat Sanil Shetty 2-1 (11-8, 11-9, 10-11)

Women's Singles: Sutirtha Mukherjee beat Manika Batra 2-1 (11-7, 11-7, 1-11)

