Manavaditya Singh Rathore, Anushka Singh Bhati Win Mixed Trap Gold For Rajasthan

New Delhi: Manaaditya Singh Rathore combined with Anushka Singh Bhati to clinch the mixed trap gold for Rajasthan in the 63rd National shooting championship on Saturday.

It was the second gold for Manavaditya, who is the Khelo India Youth Games champion, who had won the junior men's gold on Friday. He had also won the team gold for Rajasthan among the juniors and the team silver among the men.

In the thrilling final, Manavaditya and Anushka were tied on 37 with Priyanshu Pandey and Manisha Keer of Madhya Pradesh in the gold medal contest. The Rajasthan team prevailed 3-2 in the shoot-off.

Earlier, Manavaditya and Anushka had topped the qualification phase with a score of 143, with almost equal contribution from both. In qualifying, the pair had shot one point more than the team from Madhya Pradesh. Their total was also two points more than of the Tamil Nadu's duo of N Nivetha and Prithviraj Tondaiman, who had started off spectacularly but lost their way.

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran shot the best individual score of 73, to help Haryana make the bronze match with Bhavna. The duo went on to beat the Tamil Nadu pair 47-44, for the bronze medal.

Manavjit Singh Sandhu who had won the men's trap gold was unable to pull Punjab into the medal round, as he in partnership with Inaya Vijay Singh finished sixth, with a total of 137.

