Manavjit-Rajeshwari Win Mixed Team Trap Title at Shooting Nationals
Former trap world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Rajeshwari Kumari, representing Punjab, won the Mixed Team Trap competition at the 62nd National Shooting Championship here on Friday.
File image of Manavjit Singh Sandhu. (Getty Images)
Jaipur: Former trap world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Rajeshwari Kumari, representing Punjab, won the Mixed Team Trap competition at the 62nd National Shooting Championship here on Friday.
Manavjit and Rajeshwari shot a score of 44 in the finals, to get the better of Delhi's pair Fahad Sultan and Saumya Gupta, who ended with a 39. Tamil Nadu's Prithviraj Tondaiman and N. Nivetha won bronze with a 26.
In the Junior Mixed Team finals, the Haryana pairing of Vishwa Kundu and Kiran emerged triumphant with a 35. Vivaan Kapoor and Anushka Bhati won the silver with a 33 hits while Delhi's Vrishank Aditya Parmar and Kirti Gupta won the bronze with a 28.
Earlier, Manavjit and Rajeshwari had come second in the qualification round, scoring 135.
Army's Balabhadra Tarasia and Seema Tomar topped the round on the same score while Haryana's Lakshay Sheoran and Bhavna Choudhary took the final and sixth qualification spot with a 130.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
