Manchester City Confirm Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte Test Positive for Coronavirus

Manchester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez and centre back Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the club confirmed on Monday. In their statement, City said that both the players were asymptomatic and we observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," their statement read.

The news comes just five days ahead of the start of 2020-21 season of the Premier League. However, Manchester City's first game of the season is on September 22 against Wolves.

City played in the Champions League till the quarter-final stage, which is why they have been exempted from the first week of the league.

Apart from City, Manchester United are also not playing in the first week of the Premier League after playing in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

The positive tests in City comes after the news that Paul Pogba had tested positive for Covid-19 as well. Ahead of the UEFA Nations League, Pogba had caught the virus and was not included in the French squad.

France national football team coach Didier Deschamps had announced that Pogba did not make the squad because he had caught coronavirus. France have so far played Sweden, which they won 1-0 due to Kylian Mbappe's moment of brilliance.

Due to Mahrez and Laporte catching the virus, they are unlikely to feature in City's first match of the season next weekend.