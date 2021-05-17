Manchester City, Liverpool to Real Madrid and Barcelona, a Look at Leaked Kit Designs Leaked So Far ahead of New Season

With Manchester City crowned Premier League champions in 2020-21, it may be a few months between the end of the season and the start of a new one, interspersed by Euro 2020 in between. Most of the clubs and fans will hope to be back in full capacity at games across top European leagues for the love of the game and return to the pre-pandemic era of normalcy. However, the most loved game on the planet is equally famous for rolling out new team jerseys released each year.

According to Footy Headlines report, Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain have already unveiled some of their designs for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The publication also shared a list of every leaked 2021-22 design from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more.

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich: Bayern Munich wrapped up a ninth successive Bundesliga title last weekend and the new kit made by Adidas seems to be a hit already. The home jersey is expected to be a two-toned red, while the away kit will be a predominantly black away jersey with gold trim. There are reports of a third option which has a white shirt complemented by a blue mountain graphic and red detailing.

Borussia Dortmund

After fans reacted heavily against an alleged new design, the Bavarian club decided to change the jersey. Their new home kit could be one of the best in Europe, as Dortmund revisited its famous black-strips design once again.

La Liga

Atletico Madrid

The Spanish club is likely to wear a more abstract home jersey that sports blurred and smudged red and white. The away kit is a dark blue shirt, but with an abstract pinkish-red fade towards the bottom of the shirt, into matching shorts.

Barcelona

Barca too may be taking the abstract route in 2021-22. The new anticipated new home kit designed by Nike has different styles and blends. The shorts are most striking which are expected to be blue and red halves. However, there’s no news about the away jersey.

Real Madrid

Blue and orange trim colours may adorn the new home kit. Blue is expected to be the primary colour for Real’s away jersey.

Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain: Produced by Nike’s Jordan brand, the PSG home kit will sport the iconic ‘Jumpman’ logo. Their third kit has the Nike swoosh, instead of the Jordan logo.

Premier League

Arsenal

The Gunners new home kit for 2020-21 may incorporate navy blue accents into the design, beyond just the usual red and white. While the club officially unveiled its away kit that see’s the return of the legendary cannon logo. A 1990s-inspired third kit has shades of blue lightning that might be our favourite of the bunch.

Chelsea

The Blues home new home jersey is made from recycled plastic bottles! It seems inspired by an eye-bleeding texture that may have emerged in the late 1960s. However, they may sport a yellow kit in away fixtures.

Liverpool

The 2021-22 home kit may be a lighter shade to offset and contrast the traditional shade of the current deeper red. While an off-white away jersey with brighter red trim also matches the home kit detailing. A third kit is expected to feature red, grey and white trim.

Manchester City

The newly crowned Premier League champions may have quite a different look in the next season. There may be some interesting tweaks with blue and white colour palette, but the partnership with Puma could spring a surprise with texturing. Details about the away and third kit are still awaited.

