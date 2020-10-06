SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Teenage Winger Diallo From Atalanta

Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Teenage Winger Diallo From Atalanta

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Italian side Atalanta to sign Ivorian forward Amad Diallo, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Italian side Atalanta to sign Ivorian forward Amad Diallo, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Sky Sports reported United will pay an initial 21 million euros ($24.75 million) plus 20 million euros in add-ons for the 18-year-old winger.

United confirmed Diallo will join at a later date, subject to a medical, personal terms and work permit.

After rising through the academy ranks, Diallo scored on his Serie A debut for Atalanta in the first of three first-team appearances last season.

He becomes United’s second signing of the transfer deadline day following the arrival of Brazil full back Alex Telles from Porto.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 6, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
Next Story
Loading