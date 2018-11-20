Manchester United Agreed to Pay Monaco 4.5 Million Euros For a ‘Phantom’ Friendly, Says Football Leaks

The latest ‘football leaks’ documents have revealed that Manchester United had agreed to pay Monaco 4.5 million Euros, for a ‘phantom’ friendly match between the two clubs as part of the loan deal that took Colombian striker Radamel Falcao to United.According to a report in The Telegraph, United had wanted to pay 4 million of the 10 million Euros as an amount that was conditional only on the team finishing in the top four positions.However, payments of this nature are prohibited in the French League, and United then proceeded to draw up two contracts, according to football leaks.The first contract was for an amount of 6 million Euros that United would pay to Monaco. The second contract was one where United agreed to pay Monaco an amount of 4.5 million Euros for a friendly between the two teams in July 2015, but only if United qualified in the top four positions.It is suggested by football leaks that the second contract was drawn up to avoid a conditional payment of 4.5 million on paper, by Manchester United towards Monaco.However, the 'friendly' did not go as planned, with then United manager Louis Van Gaal cancelling it after the club’s pre-season tour of the USA came to an end.Falcao scored four goals in 29 appearances during his time at Manchester United, before he moved to Chelsea on loan the following season.