Manchester United Apply to Establish Professional Women's Team

Manchester United have applied to the Football Association to establish a professional team in the second tier of the Women's Super League, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday

Reuters

Updated:March 22, 2018, 8:42 AM IST
London: Manchester United have applied to the Football Association to establish a professional team in the second tier of the Women's Super League, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

United have been widely criticised for not having an adult women's team with many leading English clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all running sides in Super League One.

“We are pleased to announce that the club intends to establish its first ever professional women’s team," United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

“The Manchester United women’s team must be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men’s first team and offer academy players a clear route to top level football within the club.”

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
