sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#WTC2021#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Urges Fans to Avoid Violent Protests Before Liverpool Game
1-MIN READ

Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Urges Fans to Avoid Violent Protests Before Liverpool Game

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked Manchester United fans to avoid further violent protests ahead of the rescheduled Premier League game against Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on fans to avoid further violent protests ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled Premier League home game against Liverpool.

The match, originally scheduled for May 2, was called off after United fans protesting against the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, stormed into the stadium and invaded the pitch.

Protesters also clashed with police outside the ground, with six officers injured during the demonstrations.

British media reported further protests are planned ahead of Thursday’s game. Security has also been increased around Old Trafford before their game against Leicester City later on Tuesday.

RELATED NEWS

“Security measures are being looked at and I hope we can keep the protests, if there are protests, keep them down to loud voices and nothing violent," Solskjaer said.

“We want to listen, the players want to play the game, we’re playing Liverpool and of course we want to beat Liverpool and we want to beat Leicester so we’re going to do everything we can for our fans to celebrate what we’re doing on the pitch."

United are second on 70 points after 34 games, 10 points behind Manchester City, who have played a game more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 11, 2021, 14:00 IST