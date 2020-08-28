Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire's Kidnap Claims Ridiculed by Prosecuting Lawyer

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire's claims he was "scared" for his life when he was arrested on a Greek holiday island have been ridiculed by the lawyer who prosecuted him.

The 27-year-old United captain was on Tuesday given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after his arrest on Mykonos.

Maguire's brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman were also found guilty on a range of charges and sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for three years.

They appealed on Wednesday.

In accordance with Greek law, the appeal nullifies Maguire's conviction and there will be a full retrial in a more senior court.

Ioannis Paradissis told MailOnline Maguire's claim to the BBC he thought he was being kidnapped was "ridiculous" and "unbelievable" and his actions when he thought he was being taken by force were that of a coward.

"I've seen and read what Maguire said and it's ridiculous and only adds further insult to the harm he caused the policemen he attacked and the Greek justice system as a whole," said Paradissis.

"Maguire claims that he feared he was being kidnapped yet his response is to run away and call his agent, leaving behind his fiance, brothers and sister and childhood friends.

"Even if you accepted this as true, which I don't, these are not the actions of an honourable man.

"If I was his fiance or any of the others in the group, I would be very angry with him for leaving them behind and would want him to do some explaining."

- 'Where is our apology?' -

Paradissis said there is no way Maguire could not have realised he had been taken to a police station.

"Maguire claims that when the minibus stopped, he did not know that it was outside a police station," he said.

"I would urge all people to have a look at Mykonos police station. It is clearly obvious what this place is either during the day or night.

"There are many police cars parked outside it at night, there is a sign stating that it is a police station and there are officers coming in and outside of the building.

"The only way you would not be able tell if it was not a police station is if you are very drunk."

Paradissis said judging by Maguire's actions he was not inebriated.

"But clearly, he was not that drunk, because according to him he was able to fight off a group of men who he thought were kidnappers and try and escape," he said.

"If he had the clarity of mind to do that then obviously, he would have also been able to see that the minibus had pulled up outside a police station."

Paradissis had asked for an apology earlier in the week saying it would play in Maguire's favour in his appeal.

Maguire steadfastly refused to do so in the interview.

"I don't feel I owe an apology to anybody," he told the BBC.

"An apology is something when you have done something wrong."

Paradissis was scathing about his stance.

"And where is our apology for his behaviour? Three policemen were injured and had to be treated at hospital," said Paradissis.

"A rich man came to Mykonos and thought that he could behave how he wants.

"He then goes on an international television channel to justify his actions and there is not a single sorry to us in anything he says.