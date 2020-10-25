Manchester United Fail to Win 1st 3 Home Games for the 1st Time Since 1972-73 EPL Season after Chelsea Draw

Edinson Cavani made his debut for Manchester United against big-spending Chelsea but the sides cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw on a Premier League night of torrential rain at Old Trafford. Both teams are hoping to take advantage of sluggish starts by City and Liverpool but have themselves struggled to find their rhythm. United's previous two Premier League home games this season resulted in a 9-2 aggregate scoreline against them in defeats by Crystal Palace and Spurs.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threw on Paul Pogba and Cavani with just over half an hour to go and the Uruguayan nearly scored with his first touch. Teenage forward Mason Greenwood entered the fray in the 83rd minute as United went for the win but neither side could break the deadlock, with Edouard Mendy making a fine late save to deny Marcus Rashford.

The result means United have failed to win any of their opening three home league games in a season for the first time since 1972/73.

Earlier, goals from Jairo Riedewald and Wilfried Zaha for Crystal Palace condemned promoted Fulham to their fifth defeat in six matches. Tom Cairney pulled a goal back for 10-man Fulham in the final seconds but Roy Hodgson's side held on to win 2-1 and climb to fifth in the table.

Also, Manchester City dropped further points as they drew 1-1 with West Ham United away from home to endure their worst start to the league campaign in six years.

Champions Liverpool face Sheffield United in the late-evening game, in their first Premier League encounter without Virgil van Dijk, who suffered a knee injury against Everton last week that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who won 1-0 away to Ajax in midweek, began their title defence in style but have dropped five points in their past two games.