Manchester United Still Need a 'Miracle' to Catch Manchester City: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo Credit: AP)

Manchester United could close in on Manchester City if they win their game in hand, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer downplayed their title chances.

Manchester United closed the gap at the top to 11 points with Sunday’s win over Tottenham Hotspur but they still need a “miracle" to catch Premier League leaders Manchester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory at Spurs and could close the deficit further if they win their game in hand, but Solskjaer downplayed their title chances.

“It’s not theoretically impossible but it would take a lot. It would take a miracle, Solskjaer said. “But sometimes miracles happen."

United finished third last season, ending 33 points behind champions Liverpool and 15 points behind second-placed City.

“For us though, we just have to get as many points on the board as possible and keep getting the wins that we need to make sure we’ve improved from last season," Solskjaer added.

“We want to at least get as close to them as possible."

United host Granada on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, having won the first leg 2-0 in Spain. They host Burnley in the league three days later.

first published:April 12, 2021, 15:10 IST