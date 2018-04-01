English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manchester United's Lukaku Eyes Trophies to Add Gloss to Scoring Feats
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku said he has a lot more left in the locker after netting his 100th Premier League strike but wants his goalscoring feats to be backed up by trophies.
(Image: Jesse Lingard/Twitter)
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku said he has a lot more left in the locker after netting his 100th Premier League strike but wants his goalscoring feats to be backed up by trophies.
Lukaku reached a century of goals with a neat finish in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Swansea City. The Belgium international has struck 15 league goals for the Old Trafford club since signing from Everton in the close season.
The remainder of his haul have come from his time on Merseyside and a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.
"It's not bad. But I want to add trophies to the personal stuff. There's a lot of hard work to be done and I'm enjoying the challenge," Lukaku told the club's website.
Lukaku's goal before an Alexis Sanchez strike on Saturday helped United remain on course to finish second in the league behind runaway leaders Manchester City. Jose Mourinho's side have 68 points with seven games remaining in the season.
United's only realistic chance of silverware this season lies in the FA Cup, where they take on an in-form Tottenham Hotspur side in the semi-finals later this month.
"I don't like to talk about personal stuff," Lukaku added. "I'm a team player so I put the team ahead of myself. I'm a striker and I know there are a lot more goals in me, and hopefully I can add a trophy as well to the goals."
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
