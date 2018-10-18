English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manchester United's Luke Shaw Agrees New Five-year Contract: Reports
Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has agreed a new five-year contract at the Premier League club after a strong start to the season, according to British media reports.
Shaw's United career has been interrupted by poor form and injuries since he joined the club from Southampton for 27 million pounds ($35.37 million) in 2014, but the 23-year-old has started seven league games and scored one goal this season.
The BBC reported that the left-back's new deal would see him earn 150,000 pounds a week.
His consistent performances for United have also earned him a recall to the England squad after he was left out for their World Cup campaign in Russia earlier this year.
Shaw was a regular in former United boss Louis van Gaal's team until he broke his leg in two places against PSV Eindhoven in September 2015. He missed two months of the 2016-17 campaign with a groin problem and then twice had operations on his foot.
Shaw had struggled to get into Jose Mourinho's United team last term, with the Portuguese critical of his attitude.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
