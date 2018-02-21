English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manchester United's Nemanja Matic Gets a Street in His Hometown
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic had a street named after him in Ub, a municipality in central Serbia where he was born, a local official said Wednesday
Belgrade: Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic had a street named after him in Ub, a municipality in central Serbia where he was born, a local official said Wednesday.
"The decision has been taken, we are awaiting that Nemanja Matic gives his approval to implement it," a municipal official told AFP.
Matic, born in the village of Vrelo, just next to Ub, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Belgrade, has never forgotten his roots.
The 29-year-old has given back to local football club Jedinstvo Ub, where he played in his youth, and financed the construction of an artificial grass pitch.
Matic, a two-time Premier League champion, joined United ahead of the 2017-18 season and was reunited with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.
Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
