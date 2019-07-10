Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semifinal: What Happens if it Rains on Reserve Day as Well

The weather forecast for Manchester on Wednesday, too, is not very promising.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 10, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
India will benefit if there is rain on Tuesday (Reuters Photo)
India will resume their World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand at the Old Trafford Trafford stadium on Wednesday, the reserve day, kept for the tie after heavy and persistent rain forced the umpires to call play off on Tuesday.

Unlike the group stage, the ICC has kept a reserve day for the knockout matches - semi-finals and the final – of the World Cup to make up for the inclement weather. However, the weather forecast for Manchester on Wednesday, too, is not very promising.

According to the forecast, “Skies will often be cloudy through Wednesday, with further heavy showers at times. Some brighter interludes are possible between the showers though”.

The semi-final will pick up from where it was left off on Tuesday, with New Zealand first finishing its 50-over innings before India gets its chance to bat. India will then complete their 50-over innings, if the weather permits. The match may be shortened dependent on conditions.

For the match to be completed, India are required to bat for at least 20 overs. In case the rain returns, the Duckworth-Lewis Stern method will come into play.

But if the match cannot be completed on Wednesday as well, then the team with the better position in the group stage points table goes through to the final and if the final itself is washed out, then the ICC Cricket World Cup trophy will be shared.

Then according to the rule book, India will qualify for the final on the basis of more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.

The Indian cricket team had finished top of the points table as Australia lost their last league stage match to South Africa, and will take on England in the other semi-final on July 11 at Edgbaston.

