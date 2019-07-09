Manchester Weather Live Update for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semifinal: Rain Threatens Interruptions

India’s World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand is likely to be interrupted by rain, with light showers forecast for the match day in Manchester. According to the British MET department, there are chances of “cloudier skies and some showery rain developing at times” on Tuesday.

Incidentally, the India vs New Zealand league phase encounter in Nottingham was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled. The MET department's latest update says the skies are likely to remain rather cloudy throughout Tuesday. There will be the risk of the odd light shower again.

Earlier, it had warned of a 50 per cent chance of rain at 10am local time on Tuesday, increasing chances that the start of the match may be delayed from the scheduled 10.30am local time. The skies are only expected to clear after 1pm local time.

However, unlike the group stage, when the match was abandoned, the International Cricket Council has kept a reserve day for the knockout matches. So if the match cannot be completed on Tuesday, the two teams will pick up from where they left it on Wednesday.

However, the weather forecast for Wednesday is also not promising as "rather extensive rain" along with generally overcast conditions has been forecast for the day.

In the event that play cannot be completed on Wednesday as well and the match is washed out, India will qualify for the final on the basis of more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.

Virat Kohli’s men had finished top of the league table at the Cricket World Cup after Australia lost their last league stage match to South Africa. The Aussies will take on England in the other semi-final on July 11 at Edgbaston.