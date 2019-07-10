Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Manchester Weather LIVE Updates for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semifinal: Chances of Rain Interruption on Reserve Day Too

As feared, India’s World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford stadium was interrupted by rain in Manchester on Tuesday and has spilled on to Wednesday, the reserve day kept for the tie.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 6:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Manchester Weather LIVE Updates for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semifinal: Chances of Rain Interruption on Reserve Day Too
Rain has stopped play at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
Loading...

As feared, India’s World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford stadium was interrupted by rain in Manchester on Tuesday and has spilled on to Wednesday, the reserve day kept for the tie. The match will pick up from where it was left off on Tuesday. New Zealand were 211/5 with just 23 balls left to bat when rain halted play.

Latest update: The weather forecast for Wednesday, however, also does not look very promising. "Skies will often be cloudy through Wednesday, with further heavy showers at times. Some brighter interludes are possible between the showers though," according to reports.

On the reserve day, New Zealand will first complete their 50-over innings and India will then complete their 50-over innings, weather permitting. The match may be shortened dependent on conditions.

For the match to be completed, India are required to bat for at least 20 overs. In case the Duckworth-Lewis System does come into play, these are the revised targets India will have to chase based on the number of overs.

In the event that play cannot be completed on Wednesday as well and the match is washed out, India will qualify for the final on the basis of more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.

Virat Kohli’s men had finished top of the league table at the Cricket World Cup after Australia lost their last league stage match to South Africa. The Aussies will take on England in the other semi-final on July 11 at Edgbaston.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram