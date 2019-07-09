Manchester Weather Live Updates for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semifinal: Rain Threatens Interruptions

India’s World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford stadium is likely to be interrupted by rain, with light showers forecast in Manchester for the match day. According to the British MET department, there are chances of “cloudier skies and some showery rain developing at times” on Tuesday.

Latest update: There is some good news as the morning in Manchester has been cloudy, but there has been no rain so far. The match is expected to start at the scheduled time of 10.30am local time (3PM IST).

According to the forecast, there are chances of rain throughout the day, which may hamper play. During the afternoon, there is a chance that the rain will ease of for a time, but will likely intensify again later, the British Met department said. Light spells of shower are expected to begin from 12 pm BST (5:30 pm IST) while a burst of heavy rain is predicted for 3 pm BST (7:30 pm IST).

According to BBC Weather, there is over a 40 per cent chance of rain at 8am-9am local time, and this will reduce and stay consistent around 25-30 per cent through much of the rest of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celcius with around 75 per cent humidity.

Courtesy: Accuweather

Incidentally, the India vs New Zealand league phase encounter in Nottingham was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

Earlier, the weatherman had warned of a 50 per cent chance of rain at 10am local time on Tuesday, increasing chances that the start of the match may be delayed from the scheduled 10.30am local time. The skies are only expected to clear after 1pm local time.

However, unlike the group stage, when the match was abandoned, the International Cricket Council has kept a reserve day for the knockout matches. So if the match cannot be completed on Tuesday, the two teams will pick up from where they left it on Wednesday.

However, the weather forecast for Wednesday is also not promising as "rather extensive rain" along with generally overcast conditions has been forecast for the day.

In the event that play cannot be completed on Wednesday as well and the match is washed out, India will qualify for the final on the basis of more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.

Virat Kohli’s men had finished top of the league table at the Cricket World Cup after Australia lost their last league stage match to South Africa. The Aussies will take on England in the other semi-final on July 11 at Edgbaston.