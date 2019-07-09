Manchester Weather Live Updates for India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 Semifinal: Rain Stops Play
India’s World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Old Trafford stadium has been interrupted by rain.
Rain has stopped play at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester.
As feared, India’s World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford stadium has been interrupted by rain with light showers coming down in Manchester.
New Zealand are currently at 211/5 with just 23 balls left to bat. It had been drizzling for some time but the intensity of showers increased and the rain became more steady, forcing the umpires to finally stop play.
Latest Update: The pitch and the square has been covered as the rain comes down steadily. It does not look good for the time being.
The weather gods had been kind in the morning as the match started on time despite there being a chance of rain. According to the British Met Department, light spells of shower were expected to begin from 12 pm BST (5:30 pm IST), while a burst of heavy rain is predicted for 3 pm BST (7:30 pm IST).
According to BBC Weather, there was a 25-30 per cent of rain through most of the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celcius with around 75 per cent humidity.
Follow all the live updates of the match here.
Incidentally, the India vs New Zealand league phase encounter in Nottingham was called off due to rain without a single ball being bowled.
Earlier, the weatherman had warned of a 50 per cent chance of rain at 10am local time on Tuesday, increasing chances that the start of the match may be delayed from the scheduled 10.30am local time. The skies are only expected to clear after 1pm local time.
However, unlike the group stage, when the match was abandoned, the International Cricket Council has kept a reserve day for the knockout matches. So if the match cannot be completed on Tuesday, the two teams will pick up from where they left it on Wednesday.
The weather forecast for Wednesday is also not promising as "rather extensive rain" along with generally overcast conditions has been forecast for the day.
In the event that play cannot be completed on Wednesday as well and the match is washed out, India will qualify for the final on the basis of more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.
Virat Kohli’s men had finished top of the league table at the Cricket World Cup after Australia lost their last league stage match to South Africa. The Aussies will take on England in the other semi-final on July 11 at Edgbaston.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Snowball, the Dancing Cockatoo, is Teaching Scientists a Thing Or Two About 80s Dance Moves
- Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team
- Hrithik Roshan on Sister Sunaina's Allegations: Religion is Not Even a Thing in My Family
- Pooran, Allen & Thomas Handed West Indies Contracts for First Time
- Hyundai Kona Electric Launched in India at Rs 25.30 Lakh, Buyers to Get 2 Chargers
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s