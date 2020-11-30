News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Mangakahia Returns, No. 23 Syracuse Women Top Stony Brook

Mangakahia Returns, No. 23 Syracuse Women Top Stony Brook

Tiana Mangakahia's return from a battle with breast cancer was impressive as she had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead No. 23 Syracuse past Stony Brook 5039 on Sunday.

STONY BROOK, N.Y.: Tiana Mangakahia’s return from a battle with breast cancer was impressive as she had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead No. 23 Syracuse past Stony Brook 50-39 on Sunday.

Mangakahia, who missed all of last season after undergoing chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy in November, had not played a competitive game in 615 days. She went 4 of 13 from the field but 7 of 8 from the foul line. She also had five turnovers.

She played 37 minutes and prior to the game pronounced herself at 85%. She is Syracuse’s all-time assist leader with 591 and led the nation with 9.8 assists per game in 2017-18.

The Orange (1-0) only shot 29% in their season opener, going 2 of 18 from 3-point range, and had 21 turnovers. However, they held the Seawolves (0-2) to 21% shooting, 3 of 24 behind the arc, and forced 22 turnovers.

Kamilla Cardoso added 14 points for Syracuse.

Nairimar Vargas-Reyes led Stony Brook with 11 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...