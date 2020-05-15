SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Help Table Tennis Fans Learn a Few Tricks on Twitter

Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran interacted with fans through Twitter Q&As and answered questions.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
Share this:

While the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has moved sports enthusiasts and newbies indoors, halting their regular practice sessions, they have managed to turn the tables on these limitations and are finding new ways to carry on.

With no access to the outdoors, people are reinventing how they play sports with the resources available to them at home, and to that end, have got their creative juices flowing.

Adding to the momentum, Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran joined the conversation on Twitter and shared interesting tips and tricks, a statement from Twitter India said.

"It feels great to engage with people during this lockdown. Twitter is a great place to have conversations and I am glad that we are able to spread and create awareness about staying fit while at home through the service. I hope this will motivate fans to stay positive and active during these difficult times," Manika said.

Both the players also interacted with fans through Twitter Q&As and answered questions on the service. Manika shared her quarantine routine, her favourite Bollywood actors and gave an encouraging message for young players, whereas, Sathiyan answered questions on players he follows, his favourite childhood cartoon and revealed that he would love to have a match with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The world table tennis governing body held its Executive Committee meeting on Friday and reached several outcomes after discussing the latest situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading