Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Help Table Tennis Fans Learn a Few Tricks on Twitter

While the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has moved sports enthusiasts and newbies indoors, halting their regular practice sessions, they have managed to turn the tables on these limitations and are finding new ways to carry on.

With no access to the outdoors, people are reinventing how they play sports with the resources available to them at home, and to that end, have got their creative juices flowing.

Adding to the momentum, Indian table tennis stars Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran joined the conversation on Twitter and shared interesting tips and tricks, a statement from Twitter India said.

"It feels great to engage with people during this lockdown. Twitter is a great place to have conversations and I am glad that we are able to spread and create awareness about staying fit while at home through the service. I hope this will motivate fans to stay positive and active during these difficult times," Manika said.

Both the players also interacted with fans through Twitter Q&As and answered questions on the service. Manika shared her quarantine routine, her favourite Bollywood actors and gave an encouraging message for young players, whereas, Sathiyan answered questions on players he follows, his favourite childhood cartoon and revealed that he would love to have a match with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

