Manika Batra-Archana Kamath Win Bronze in WTT Star Contender

India’s Manika Batra and Archana Kamath signed off with a bronze medal after losing the women’s doubles semifinals to Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching at the WTT Star Contender Doha 2022 here on Wednesday.

The higher-ranked Indian duo failed to reproduce the form they showed on Tuesday and lost to Li and Cheng 8-11, 6-11, 7-11.

Both Manika and Archana, ranked 6th, did well in the first game to stretch the Chinese Tapei duo a little longer, but once the latter had the measure of the Indians, they combined splendidly to shut them out in the second and third game without much ado.

Both G. Sathiyan and Manika also lost their respective singles in the pre-quarterfinals to end India’s campaign in the Star Contender events.

Sathiyan lost to Kristian Karlsson of Sweden 11-5, 8-11, 7-11, 4-11 in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

Sathiyan began on a confident note but he could not match up with the Swede who was nimble-footed and attacked with pace.

Manika, too, lost her women’s singles pre-quarters to Ying Han of Germany meekly.

The 48-ranked Indian was no match for the 17-ranked player of Chinese origin, who won 11-5, 11-2, 11-4.

