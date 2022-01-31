CHANGE LANGUAGE
Manika Batra Breaks into Top-50 of Latest ITTF Rankings

Manika Batra in action (Twitter)

Manika Batra reached a career-high 50th, jumping six places in the women's singles latest ITTF world rankings.

Manika Batra has jumped six places to enter the top-50 of the women’s singles world rankings for the first time.

Batra has reached a career high 50th in the latest ITTF rankings.

In the men’s singles rankings, G Sathiyan has moved up places to reach 33rd position while Sharath Kamal has slipped two places to be 34th.

Batra and Sathiyan have also moved up to 11th in the mixed doubles rankings. Batra and Archana Kamath have moved up four places to sixth in the women’s doubles rankings.

first published:January 31, 2022, 22:18 IST