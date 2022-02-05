Manika Batra Pays Tribute to Martrys at National War Memorial

Table Tennis player Manika Batra visited the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay tributes to the soldiers who had made supreme sacrifice for the country after the Independence from the Britishers. Sharing glimpses of her visit, the star TT players posted a video of this visit on her Twitter page. The clip starts with Manika visiting the honour walls that have names of 26, 368 martyrs inscribed on them.

An official accompanying the TT player tells her about the memorial wall and the idea of placing the martyrs’ names as per the seniority of their battalion. Manika then visits the bust of Param Vir Chakra recipient flying officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who had shown exemplary courage and grit during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sekhon’s bust is installed in the memorial’s gallantry gallery named Param Yodha Thal along with a total of recipients of the Param Vir Chakra. The paddler pays a digital tribute to Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra through an electronic booth before visiting ‘Smarika’, the Souvenir Store at the National War Memorial.

“National War Memorial- As a player, I know how it feels to make the nation proud. But the pride our soldiers bring is far, far more," Batra wrote while tweeting the video.

Watch it here:

Spread over an area of 40 acres near the India Gate and Rajpath, the National War Memorial honours and represents soldiers of the India Army who fought for the country in conflicts after independence from the British. The memorial was opened for the common public on February 25, 2019, in an inauguration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials of the Indian Armed forces. The Amar Jawan Jyoti which previously was lit at the India Gate was merged with Eternal Flame at the war memorial last month.

Meanwhile, talking about Manika, the paddler reached a career-high ranking as she climbed to 33rd position in the latest ITTF ranking.

