Star Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the women’s singles semi-final at the WTT Contender meet after beating country woman Sreeja Akula and then paired up with G Sathiyan to make it to the title round of mixed doubles event, here on Thursday. In the women’s singles quarter-final, Manika beat Sreeja 3-2 with the scoreline reading 7-11, 11-1 8-11 13-11 11-6 in favour of the two-time Olympian.

In the mixed doubles event, Manika and Sathiyan crushed the pairing of Aliaksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos Belarus by 3-0 margin. The Indian pair won 11-6 11-5 11-4 and will now meet Hungarian pair of Nandor Ecseki and Doria Madarasz. The Hungarian pair disposed off challenge from Russian duo Kiriil Skachkov and Viktoriia Vorobeva 11-5 11-9 11-8.

