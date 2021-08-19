CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Sports » Manika Batra Reaches Semi-final in Women's Singles, in Summit Clash of Mixed with Sathiyan
1-MIN READ

Manika Batra Reaches Semi-final in Women's Singles, in Summit Clash of Mixed with Sathiyan

Manika Batra in action (Reuters Photo)

Manika Batra in action (Reuters Photo)

In the mixed doubles event, Manika and Sathiyan crushed the pairing of Aliaksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos Belarus by 3-0 margin.

Star Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the women’s singles semi-final at the WTT Contender meet after beating country woman Sreeja Akula and then paired up with G Sathiyan to make it to the title round of mixed doubles event, here on Thursday. In the women’s singles quarter-final, Manika beat Sreeja 3-2 with the scoreline reading 7-11, 11-1 8-11 13-11 11-6 in favour of the two-time Olympian.

In the mixed doubles event, Manika and Sathiyan crushed the pairing of Aliaksandr Khanin and Daria Trigolos Belarus by 3-0 margin. The Indian pair won 11-6 11-5 11-4 and will now meet Hungarian pair of Nandor Ecseki and Doria Madarasz. The Hungarian pair disposed off challenge from Russian duo Kiriil Skachkov and Viktoriia Vorobeva 11-5 11-9 11-8.

first published:August 19, 2021, 21:06 IST