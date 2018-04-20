English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manika Batra Recommended for Arjuna Award After CWG Heroics
The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has recommended Manika Batra, the country's only quadruple medallist at the Commonwealth Games, for the prestigious Arjuna Award.
(Image: AP)
New Delhi: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has recommended Manika Batra, the country's only quadruple medallist at the Commonwealth Games, for the prestigious Arjuna Award.
"We sent her nomination today. With such a strong performance in Gold Coast, it will be very difficult for the (government) committee to ignore her," a TTFI official said.
Batra created history in Gold Coast, single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first.
The 22-year-old beat world number four and triple Olympic medallist, Feng Tianwei of Singapore, twice in the tournament.
She also secured a women's doubles silver alongside Mouma Das and mixed doubles bronze with G Sathiyan.
Her next assignment is the World Team Championships in Sweden from April 29.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
