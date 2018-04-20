GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Manika Batra Recommended for Arjuna Award After CWG Heroics

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has recommended Manika Batra, the country's only quadruple medallist at the Commonwealth Games, for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2018, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Manika Batra Recommended for Arjuna Award After CWG Heroics
(Image: AP)
New Delhi: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has recommended Manika Batra, the country's only quadruple medallist at the Commonwealth Games, for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

"We sent her nomination today. With such a strong performance in Gold Coast, it will be very difficult for the (government) committee to ignore her," a TTFI official said.

Batra created history in Gold Coast, single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first.

The 22-year-old beat world number four and triple Olympic medallist, Feng Tianwei of Singapore, twice in the tournament.

She also secured a women's doubles silver alongside Mouma Das and mixed doubles bronze with G Sathiyan.

Her next assignment is the World Team Championships in Sweden from April 29.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast

Recommended For You