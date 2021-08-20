Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Win Mixed Doubles Title at WTT Contender Budapest

Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran put up a clinical show in the mixed doubles final at the WTT (World Table Tennis) Contender Budapest 2021 on Friday as they defeated the Hungarian pair of Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1. They registered an 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6 win in the final to win the title. However, Manika lost in the semi-final of the women’s singles and could not make the final.

Manika lost her semi-final 4-0 to Russian Elizabet Abraamian, who takes on Mongolia’s Xiaoxin Yang in the final. Manika lost 10-12, 9-11, 10-12, 8-11 to lose the chance of a double at the event.

The mixed doubles final was a close one with the Indians getting the better of the Hungarian pair. Almost all the games were close except the last one where Manika-Sathiyan took the win easily.

They started bright with an 11-9 win in the final but lost the second game 9-11. However, they fought it out to take the third game and then sealed the game in the fourth.

Manika had won the Asian Games bronze with veteran Sharath Kamal and, more recently, they played together at the Tokyo Olympics. Sathiyan said it was a tricky final but their toughest challenge came in the quarterfinals when they upset the world number seven duo from Slovakia — Barbara Balazova and Lubomir Pistej — in the quarterfinals.

“It is great that we were able to win the event with very little practice. It certainly shows what we can achieve as a pair. We were quite tactically and seem to complement each other’s game. “Manika had me approached for the partnership a while. We both thought it was the best time to give it a shot. She is our best ever female player and we have shown the potential that our partnership has. The more we play the better we get," Sathiyan told PTI.

athiyan will play in the Czech Open later this week while Manika will head back home. Another big event coming up is the Asian Championships in September-October.

(With PTI inputs)

