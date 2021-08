Manika Batra to Receive Show Cause Notice for Refusing National Coach's Help in Tokyo

Table Tennis Federation of India on Wednesday decided to issue a show cause notice to star paddler Manika Batra for her refusal to take national coach Soumyadeep Roy’s help at the Tokyo Olympics. Though Manika’s coach Sanmay Paranjape was given access for training sessions in Tokyo, he did not have the accreditation to enter the field of play and a request to upgrade his access card was denied.

In a show of protest, Manika had refused help from designated team coach Roy during her singles matches. She had made history by reaching the round of 32.

“Before she boarded the flight to Tokyo, she very well knew that her personal coach did not have field of play access. Therefore, she should not have acted the way she did (refusing national coach’s help). “We will issue the notice tomorrow and Manika will have 10 days to respond and based on that we will decide what action to be taken further," TTFI secretary general Arun Banerjee told.

