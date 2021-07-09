The Tokyo Olympics promises to be a good medal bagging outing for the Indian boxing contingent. Among the nine Indian boxers who have qualified for the summer games, Manish Kaushik is one of the hopefuls to bring home the glory. A farmer’s son from Bhiwani, in Haryana, Kaushik was inspired to take up the sport by his state’s heroes Vijender Singh, Jitender Singh and Dinesh Kumar. 13 years down, Kaushik has become a star boxer and is all set for his maiden Olympics appearance. He burst onto the international arena with a gold medal at the 2015 Doha International Boxing Tournament.

Two years later he went on topple ace boxer Shiva Thapa in the national championship to make his mark and Kaushik didn’t have to look back ever since. He then went on to win the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, before claiming the bronze medal at the World Championships a year later. The Arjuna awardee struck gold in his first competitive outing in a year when he defeated Denmark’s Nikolai Terteryan in a split decision at the 35th Boxam International Tournament in Castellon, Spain in March this year.

Age - 25

Sports/Discipline - Boxing

Working Ranking - 6 (AIBA, 2020 list)

First Olympic Games - Tokyo Olympics

Major Achievements

— Gold - Men’s 63kg category, Boxam International Tournament, 2021, in Castellon, Spain.

— Bronze - Men’s 63kg category, World Championship, 2019, in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

— Gold - - Men’s 60kg category, 2018, Asian Games Test Event.

— Silver - Men’s 60kg category, 2017, Kazakhstan International Boxing Tournament.

— Gold - Men’s 60kg category, 2015, Doha International Boxing Tournament.

Commonwealth Games

— Silver - Men’s 60kg, 2018, in Gold Coast, Australia.

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

The lanky lad from Bhiwani, Haryana earned his Tokyo Olympic qualification during the Asia/Oceania qualifiers in 2020 when he avenged his Commonwealth Games defeat by beating Australian Harrison Garside in the 63 kg category.

Recent Performances

The 25-year-old qualified for the Tokyo Olympics at the Asian Championships in March last year but suffered an injury that could have made him skip the big event. But the Covid-19 pandemic gave him a lifeline. Even though he did not receive the required medical attention during the lockdown, he managed to recover well and made a remarkable comeback in the Boxam International tournament in style. The pugilist bagged a gold medal in the 64kg category.

