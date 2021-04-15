'Manish Pandey Might Not Find a Place': Ajay Jadeja Predicts Huge Change in SRH Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad top-order batsman Manish Pandey has had a mixed start to his IPL 2021 hitting one fifty in two innings but unable to take his team over the line. In SRH’s season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, Pandey scored an unbeaten 61 off 44 in an unsuccessful chase of 188.

SRH fell short of the target by 11 runs staring their IPL 2021 campaign with a close defeat. Then in the second match, chasing a low target, Pandey managed 38 but consumed 39 deliveries which meant others were left to accelerate and they eventually managed 143/9 and lost by seven runs.

The below-par effort in the second innings could see Pandey being pushed to the dug-out, reckons former India batsman Ajay Jadeja. “I think there will be a rethink now. We were talking about Williamson before. In low-scoring matches, his value is redoubled," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

“Now they will look for solid players who can finish games after getting settled. And I have no doubt that Manish Pandey might not play in the 11 from now on. You will witness some changes in this team and that’s natural as well," he added.

The defeat means SRH find themselves seventh in the eight-team points table, just a rung above Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams are yet to win a match.

The David-Warner led Sunrisers next face defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday. MI also began their season with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore but bounced back in style, defending a low total against KKR.

Warner rued the manner in which his batters approached the game. “We needed two set batsmen at the end, but we failed to do that. We needed to build a partnership and play proper cricket shots. We played cross batted shots, and that’s not the way to play here. This hurts. We know how to approach in the upcoming games. We have another three games here and I think the wickets are going to get better," he said after the match on Wednesday.

