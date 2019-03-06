English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Manjit Singh, Lili Das Star in Final Leg of Indian Grand Prix
Asian Games gold medallist Manjit Singh Chahal clinched the gold in men's 1500m race to grab the spotlight in the fourth and final leg of the Indian Grand Prix series at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Wednesday.
Panchkula: Asian Games gold medallist Manjit Singh Chahal clinched the gold in men's 1500m race to grab the spotlight in the fourth and final leg of the Indian Grand Prix series at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Wednesday.
Haryana's Manjit, who won a gold in 800m in the 2018 Asian Games, crossed the finish line in a time of 3.45.37, going under the qualification guideline of Athletics Federation of India which stood at 3.46.00.
Ajay Kumar Saroj won the silver in a time of 3.45.75, also under the qualification guideline. Uttar Pradesh's Rahul took the bronze in 3.48.63.
In the women's competition over the same distance, Lili Das and P U Chithra went under the AFI's guideline of 4.15.00.
The 21-year-old Das, representing West Bengal, clocked a time of 4.13.53 to edge out Kerala's Chithra who clocked 4.13.58. Haryana's Usha Sharma came third with a time of 5.03.00.
Despite their strong performances, the awards for the best athletes of the day went to V K Vismaya of Kerala and Arokia Rajiv of Tamil Nadu who won the women's and men's 200m races respectively.
Arokiya Rajiv clocked a time of 20.74, not far from the national record of 20.63 which stands in the name of Muhammad Anas who took the silver on Wednesday in 21.15.
Punjab's Lovepreet Singh claimed bronze with a time of 21.59.
In the women's race, Vismaya bagged the gold with a personal best time of 23.80. She easily beat Karnataka's N S Inchara who stopped the clock at 24.05 while Anjali Devi was third with a time of 24.35.
In the field events, the highlight of the day came in the women's javelin throw with Sharmila Kumari recording a personal best of 56.36m.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
