English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Manjit Singh Sets Sight on World Championships
Middle distance runner and men's 800m Asian Games champion Manjit Singh wants to show his mettle with a podium finish at next year's World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar
Image: AP
Loading...
Mumbai: Middle distance runner and men's 800m Asian Games champion Manjit Singh wants to show his mettle with a podium finish at next year's World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
"(My) next target is the Asian Athletics Championships and the World Athletics Championships in 2019. The target will be to grab a medal there and qualify for the (2020 Tokyo) Olympics and from there begin preparations for the Olympics", Singh told reporters here.
29-year-old Manjit, a native of village Ujhana in Jind district of Haryana, was speaking to journalists Wednesday night when he was in the city for Glanbia's product launch event.
The Asian Athletics Championships will be held in April next year in Doha, while the World Athletics Championships will also be held in the same city in September-October, 2019.
"The main thing is to qualify for the Olympics," he stressed, adding there has been some change in his life after the success at the Asian Games.
Manjit turned into an overnight star after he clinched the 800m gold medal with a timing of 1:46.15s, in the recently held Asian Games in Indonesia while compatriot Jinsen Johnson got the silver.
So who would be his main competitors at the Asian and World Championships? "In Asian, athletes from Bahrain and Qatar would give a fight and also those from Iran. At the World level, there are the Kenyan athletes," Manjit said.
"There has been a little change in my life. Now the programmes are happening, by virtue of which I am having rest and recovering," he added.
"(My) next target is the Asian Athletics Championships and the World Athletics Championships in 2019. The target will be to grab a medal there and qualify for the (2020 Tokyo) Olympics and from there begin preparations for the Olympics", Singh told reporters here.
29-year-old Manjit, a native of village Ujhana in Jind district of Haryana, was speaking to journalists Wednesday night when he was in the city for Glanbia's product launch event.
The Asian Athletics Championships will be held in April next year in Doha, while the World Athletics Championships will also be held in the same city in September-October, 2019.
"The main thing is to qualify for the Olympics," he stressed, adding there has been some change in his life after the success at the Asian Games.
Manjit turned into an overnight star after he clinched the 800m gold medal with a timing of 1:46.15s, in the recently held Asian Games in Indonesia while compatriot Jinsen Johnson got the silver.
So who would be his main competitors at the Asian and World Championships? "In Asian, athletes from Bahrain and Qatar would give a fight and also those from Iran. At the World level, there are the Kenyan athletes," Manjit said.
"There has been a little change in my life. Now the programmes are happening, by virtue of which I am having rest and recovering," he added.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: NorthEast United go Top After Defeating ATK in Kolkata
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Big Discounts on Honor 7A, Honor 9N, Honor 7s And More Lined up
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...