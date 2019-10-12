Manju Rani Assures India of Silver as She Enters Women's World Boxing Championships Final

Manju Rani assured herself of at least a silver medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships at Ulan-Ude on Saturday as she beat the former World Championships bronze medallist Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 in the semi-finals.

After Mary Kom had to settle for bronze, Manju made sure that India would have its presence on the finals day on Sunday.

Manju's opponent Raksat had earlier upset fifth seed Yuliyanova Asenova and the Indian had lost to her in Thailand Open earlier this year but this time Manju put up a dominating performance to get the win.

Manju had earlier shocked top seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea 4-1 in the quarter-final to assure herself a medal.

Up next, Jamuna Boro's will be taking Taiwan's Hsiao-Wen Huang in the 54 kg semi-final and Lovlina Borgohain will face China's Liu Yang in 69 kg semi-final.

