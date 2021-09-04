Tokyo Paralympics: Know Your Paralympian – Manoj Sarkar, Badminton

Manoj Sarkar was only the second India to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games via bipartite quota in the men’s SL3 category. Sarkar lost strength in one of his limbs when he was just one-year-old due to wrongful medication. He enhanced his skills in badminton by practicing against a wall, a unique technique he learned after watching it in a tv show. Manoj comes from a humble background and was forced to crowdfund for his initial international tours due to a lack of sponsors.

He hogged the media headlines after winning the 2016 Asian Para-Badminton Championship Beijing. He has also won three gold medals in the World Championship – in men’s double SL3 in 2013, men’s double SL3-SL4 in 2015 and men’s doubles SL3-SL4 in 2019.

Age - 32

Sports/Discipline – Badminton (men’s SL3 category)

Working Ranking - 3

First Paralympic Games – 2020 Tokyo

Major Achievements

World Championships

Gold medal –2013 Dortmund (Men’s Double’s SL3)

Gold medal –2015 Stoke Mandeville (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4)

Gold medal –2019 Basel (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4)

Silver medal – 2017 Ulsan (Men’s Singles SL3)

Bronze medal –2013 Dortmund Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5

Bronze medal –2015 Stoke Mandeville (Men’s Singles SL3)

Bronze medal –2019 Basel (Men’s Singles SL3)

Asian Para Games

Silver medal –2014 Incheon Games (Men’s Singles SL3)

Bronze medal –2018 Jakarta Games (Men’s Singles SL3)

Bronze medal – 2018 Jakarta Games (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4)

Asian Para-Badminton Championships

Gold medal –2016 Beijing (Men’s Singles SL3)

Bronze medal – 2016 Beijing (Men’s Doubles SL3-SL4)

Tokyo Paralympics Qualification

Manoj Sarkar qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games via bipartite quota.

Recent Performances

Manoj Sarkar lost his opening Group A game to his fellow countryman Pramod Bhagat on Wednesday. However, he defeated Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine in his second Group A match to qualify for the semifinals where he went up against against Daniel Bethell of Great Britain, losing the match

2016 Rio Paralympics Performance

Badminton was not part of the Rio Paralympic Games.

