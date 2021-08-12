Manpreet Singh Shares Heartwarming Picture with Mother Wearing Bronze Medal

Indian Men’s Hockey team ended a 41-year drought after clinching the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The men in blue led by Manpreet Singh scripted history after defeating Germany by 5-4. Ever since the team have returned to India they have been receiving warm welcomes and praises. However, for Manpreet, it is the unshaken support of his mother and her smile that matter the most. The Indian Men’s Hockey team captain took to Twitter to share a rather adorable photo of himself and his mother.

In the photo, he can be seen relaxing on his mother’s lap and has put the precious bronze medal around her neck. The picture which in itself speaks for the emotions captured has been receiving lots of love from netizens. Captioning the snap, Manpreet wrote, “Just seeing her smile and knowing how proud she is of me brings a smile to my face too - won’t be here today without her.”

Just seeing her smile and knowing how proud she is of me brings a smile to my face too - won’t be here today without her 😇 #therealwinner #loveyoumama pic.twitter.com/EwRadU7z5E— Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 11, 2021

Many players who were part of the squad have taken to their social media handles to express their joy. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s picture while sitting on the goal post at the hockey stadium in Tokyo after winning the match had also taken the Internet by storm. He had mentioned how it is the goal post that has seen him through his good and bad days and so it is important for him to share the historic moment with it.

The men in blue had reached the semi-final round after defeating Great Britain by 3-1 in the quarter-final round. Unfortunately, the team lost the semis to Belgium by 5-2 and were unable to make it to the final match. After bagging the bronze medal at the recently concluded Summer Olympics the Indian Men’s Hockey Team ranked at the third spot in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings. The two teams above the men in blue are from Belgium and Australia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here